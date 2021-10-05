Tuesday's ETF Movers: LIT, QVML

In trading on Tuesday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Albemarle, up about 3.5% and shares of Johnson Controls International, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, off about 1.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Ventas, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Newmont, lower by about 2.1% on the day.

