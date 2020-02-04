Tuesday's ETF Movers: LIT, GDX

In trading on Tuesday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 9.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla, up about 18.3% and shares of Albemarle, up about 11.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Eldorado Gold, lower by about 8.5%, and shares of Wesdome Gold Mines, lower by about 6.3% on the day.

