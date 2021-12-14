Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, TAN

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hilltop Holdings, up about 3.8% and shares of Lakeland Bancorp, up about 3.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 4.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Sunrun, lower by about 14.9%, and shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 11.6% on the day.

