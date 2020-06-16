Markets
TCBI

Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, GDXJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, up about 7.8% and shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of New Gold, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Silvercrest Metals, lower by about 4% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, GDXJ
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TCBI PACW NGD SILV GDXJ KRE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular