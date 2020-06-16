Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, up about 7.8% and shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of New Gold, lower by about 6.4%, and shares of Silvercrest Metals, lower by about 4% on the day.

