Tuesday's ETF Movers: KRE, GDX

In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Independent Bank Group, up about 12.1% and shares of Webster Financial, up about 11.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Teranga Gold, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Dundee Precious Metals, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.