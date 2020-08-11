Markets
CIT

Tuesday's ETF Movers: KBWB, GDXJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of CIT Group, up about 6.6% and shares of Regions Financial, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 6.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Pan American Silver, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Great Panther Mining Limited, lower by about 8.6% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: KBWB, GDXJ
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: KBWB, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIT RF PAAS GPL GDXJ KBWB

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular