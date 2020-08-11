Tuesday's ETF Movers: KBWB, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco KBW Bank ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of CIT Group, up about 6.6% and shares of Regions Financial, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 6.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Pan American Silver, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Great Panther Mining Limited, lower by about 8.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.