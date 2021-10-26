Tuesday's ETF Movers: IYT, CQQQ

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of United Parcel Service, up about 7.7% and shares of GXO Logistics, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 2.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Zhihu, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

