In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of New Fortress Energy, up about 12% and shares of Occidental Petroleum, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, off about 5.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Signature Bank, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Regions Financial, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IYE, IAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.