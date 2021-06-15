Tuesday's ETF Movers: IYE, COPX

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Exxon Mobil, up about 2.6% and shares of Diamondback Energy, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Capstone Mining, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of First Quantum Minerals, lower by about 7.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.