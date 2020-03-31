Tuesday's ETF Movers: IXC, REM

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Global Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Noble Energy, up about 16.3% and shares of Devon Energy, up about 14.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, down about 3.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, lower by about 11.6%, and shares of New Residential Investment, lower by about 11.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.