Markets
IBP

Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, PNQI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Installed Building Products, up about 11.3% and shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF, down about 3.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Eventbrite, lower by about 8%, and shares of Alibaba, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, PNQI
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, PNQI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBP GRBK EB BABA PNQI ITB

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular