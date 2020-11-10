Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, PNQI

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Installed Building Products, up about 11.3% and shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF, down about 3.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Eventbrite, lower by about 8%, and shares of Alibaba, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

