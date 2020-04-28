Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, IHI

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Simpson Manufacturing, up about 15.1% and shares of Jeld-wen Holding, up about 12.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, off about 2.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Cantel Medical, lower by about 8.6%, and shares of Nanostring Technologies, lower by about 6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.