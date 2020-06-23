Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, XAR

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gerdau, up about 8% and shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, up about 6.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF, off about 1.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, lower by about 14.6%, and shares of Triumph Group, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

