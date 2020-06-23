Markets
GGB

Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, XAR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gerdau, up about 8% and shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, up about 6.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Aerospace & Defense ETF, off about 1.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, lower by about 14.6%, and shares of Triumph Group, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, XAR
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, XAR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GGB PBR SPR TGI XAR ILF

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular