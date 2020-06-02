Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, SIL

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Latam Airlines Group, up about 29.2% and shares of Embraer, up about 11.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, down about 4.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 7% on the day.

