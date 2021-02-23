Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, PBW

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of BRFS, up about 7% and shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 5.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Ayro, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of Beam Global, lower by about 15.1% on the day.

