Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of BRFS, up about 4.7% and shares of Vale, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 2.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of New Gold, lower by about 5% on the day.

