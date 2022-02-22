In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ecopetrol, up about 3% and shares of Vale, up about 2.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, down about 3.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Uipath, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Global-e Online, lower by about 6.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, ARKF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.