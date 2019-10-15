Tuesday's ETF Movers: IHF, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UnitedHealth Group, up about 7.7% and shares of Anthem, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Great Panther Mining Limited, lower by about 12.6%, and shares of Oceanagold, lower by about 10.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.