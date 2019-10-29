Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: IHF, CQQQ

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Neogenomics (NEO), up about 10.4% and shares of HCA Healthcare (HCA), up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ), down about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Sina (SINA), lower by about 3%, and shares of YY (YY), lower by about 2.8% on the day.

