Markets
CVI

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IEO, PEJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of CVR Energy, up about 12.7% and shares of Devon Energy, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, off about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Expedia Group, lower by about 13.4%, and shares of Booking Holdings, lower by about 4.7% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IEO, PEJ
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IEO, PEJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVI DVN EXPE BKNG PEJ IEO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular