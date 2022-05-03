Tuesday's ETF Movers: IEO, PEJ

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of CVR Energy, up about 12.7% and shares of Devon Energy, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, off about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Expedia Group, lower by about 13.4%, and shares of Booking Holdings, lower by about 4.7% on the day.

