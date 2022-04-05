In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Southern, up about 2.5% and shares of Constellation Energy, up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, down about 4.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, lower by about 7.2%, and shares of Axcelis Technologies, lower by about 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IDU, PSI

