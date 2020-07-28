Tuesday's ETF Movers: IDU, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Spire, up about 4.8% and shares of Edison International, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 2.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of National Oilwell Varco, lower by about 10%, and shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.