Markets
SR

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IDU, OIH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Spire, up about 4.8% and shares of Edison International, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 2.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of National Oilwell Varco, lower by about 10%, and shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: IDU, OIH
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: IDU, OIH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SR EIX NOV SLCA OIH IDU

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular