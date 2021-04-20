Tuesday's ETF Movers: ICF, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Prologis, up about 2.7% and shares of SBA Communications, up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 5.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, lower by about 9%, and shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

