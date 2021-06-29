Tuesday's ETF Movers: IAI, URA

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Jefferies Financial Group, up about 7.1% and shares of Morgan Stanley, up about 3.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, off about 2.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of UEX, lower by about 6.7%, and shares of UR Energy, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

