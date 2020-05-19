Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, VDE

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 8.3% and shares of Americas Gold and Silver, up about 8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Energy ETF, off about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Gulfport Energy, lower by about 12.3%, and shares of Covia Holdings, lower by about 8.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

