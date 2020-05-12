Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, RWR

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gran Colombia Gold, up about 10.3% and shares of Sulliden Mining, up about 10% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— Dow Jones— REIT ETF, off about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of National Storage Affiliates, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, lower by about 9.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.