Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, up about 42.9% and shares of Gold Resource, up about 13.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 3.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, lower by about 7.9%, and shares of Transocean, lower by about 6.6% on the day.

