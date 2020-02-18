Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 10.2% and shares of Hecla Mining, up about 9.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 3.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Valaris, lower by about 7.7%, and shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

