Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL), up about 5.4% and shares of Semafo (SMF.CA), up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF (OIH), off about 3.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Valaris (VAL), lower by about 9.5%, and shares of McDermott International (MDR), lower by about 9.4% on the day.

