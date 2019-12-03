Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IYT

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 9.1% and shares of Sibanye-stillwater, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Transportation Average ETF, down about 2.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Fedex, lower by about 3.9%, and shares of United Airlines Holdings, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

