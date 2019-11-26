Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ILF

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Endeavour Silver (EXK), up about 7.1% and shares of Novo Resources Corp (NVO.CA), up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF), off about 2.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Banco Santander (BSAC), lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), lower by about 4% on the day.

