Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IJS

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 14.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Silvercorp Metals, up about 26.3% and shares of Great Panther Mining, up about 26.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, off about 5.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of AK Steel Holding, lower by about 92.3%, and shares of Propetro Holding, lower by about 24.8% on the day.

