Markets

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IHI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sulliden Mining (SMC.CA), up about 6.7% and shares of McEwen Mining (MUX), up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI), off about 2.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Waters (WAT), lower by about 6.6%, and shares of Boston Scientific (BSX), lower by about 5.9% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IHI
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MUX WAT BSX IHI GDXJ

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular