Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, IHI

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sulliden Mining (SMC.CA), up about 6.7% and shares of McEwen Mining (MUX), up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI), off about 2.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Waters (WAT), lower by about 6.6%, and shares of Boston Scientific (BSX), lower by about 5.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.