Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, HEFA

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oceanagold, up about 7.6% and shares of Mag Silver, up about 6.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, down about 1.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Ishares MSCI EAFE ETF, lower by about 1%, and shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, lower by about 0.2% on the day.

