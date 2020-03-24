Markets
MUX

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, AOK

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 14.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 21.3% and shares of Pan American Silver, up about 21.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, up about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital, lower by about 47.8%, and shares of Redwood Trust, lower by about 23.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MUX PAAS IVR RWT AOK GDXJ

