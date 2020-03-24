Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, AOK

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 14.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 21.3% and shares of Pan American Silver, up about 21.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, up about 1.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital, lower by about 47.8%, and shares of Redwood Trust, lower by about 23.4% on the day.

