Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, AOA

In trading on Tuesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Guyana Goldfields, up about 17.2% and shares of Oceanagold, up about 8.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, down about 1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Oasis Petroleum, lower by about 7.7%, and shares of NIO, lower by about 6.2% on the day.

