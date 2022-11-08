In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Equinox Gold, up about 12.5% and shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 10.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 0.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Southwestern Energy, lower by about 4.3%, and shares of Ranger Oil, lower by about 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, XOP

