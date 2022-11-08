Markets
EQX

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, XOP

November 08, 2022 — 12:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Equinox Gold, up about 12.5% and shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 10.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 0.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Southwestern Energy, lower by about 4.3%, and shares of Ranger Oil, lower by about 3.6% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, XOP
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, XOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQX
GFI
SWN
ROCC
XOP
GDX

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter