Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, TAN

In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 5.5% and shares of Osisko Gold Royalties, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 4.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 6%, and shares of Sunpower, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

