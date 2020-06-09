Markets

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Centerra Gold, up about 5.9% and shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 6.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Noble, lower by about 27.2%, and shares of Valaris, lower by about 23.7% on the day.

