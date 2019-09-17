Markets

Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Detour Gold, up about 8.1% and shares of Barrick Gold, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 4.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Oil States International, lower by about 11.5%, and shares of Superior Energy Services, lower by about 8.3% on the day.

