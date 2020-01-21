Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, MCHI

In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alamos Gold, up about 6.4% and shares of Kinross, up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, off about 3.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Huazhu Group , lower by about 9.8%, and shares of TRIP.COM Group, lower by about 8.6% on the day.

