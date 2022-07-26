In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Newmont, up about 3.9% and shares of Oceanagold, up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, off about 6.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Coinbase Global, lower by about 15.5%, and shares of Shopify, lower by about 15.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, ARKF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.