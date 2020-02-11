Tuesday's ETF Movers: FXU, GDXJ

In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sprint, up about 72.8% and shares of T-mobile, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 0.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Gold Fields Limited, lower by about 5.2%, and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

