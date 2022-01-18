Tuesday's ETF Movers: ESPO, IAI

In trading on Tuesday, the Video Gaming and eSports ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Activision Blizzard, up about 24.9% and shares of Electronic Arts, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, off about 4.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of B. Riley Financial, lower by about 10.5%, and shares of Goldman Sachs Group, lower by about 8.2% on the day.

