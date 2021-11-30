Tuesday's ETF Movers: EMGF, URA

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Yum China Holdings, off about 0.5% and shares of Noah Holdings, off about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Fission 3.0, lower by about 12.5%, and shares of Uranium Energy, lower by about 12.2% on the day.

