Tuesday's ETF Movers: EFG, VDE

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of WIX.COM, up about 3.5% and shares of Coca-cola European Partners, off about 1.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Energy ETF, down about 2.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of SRC Energy, lower by about 57.5%, and shares of Centennial Resource Development, lower by about 12.7% on the day.

