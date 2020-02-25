Markets
WIX

Tuesday's ETF Movers: EFG, VDE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of WIX.COM, up about 3.5% and shares of Coca-cola European Partners, off about 1.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Energy ETF, down about 2.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of SRC Energy, lower by about 57.5%, and shares of Centennial Resource Development, lower by about 12.7% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: EFG, VDE
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: EFG, VDE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIX CCEP CDEV VDE EFG

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular