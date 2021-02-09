Markets
Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XME

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Baidu, up about 6.8% and shares of Joyy, up about 5.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF, down about 2.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Arch Resources, lower by about 10%, and shares of Cleveland-cliffs, lower by about 9.3% on the day.

