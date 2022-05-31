In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dada Nexus, up about 12.6% and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, off about 3.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, lower by about 11.2%, and shares of Arch Resources, lower by about 11% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XME

