Markets
TME

Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, REMX

November 15, 2022 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 25.7% and shares of Zhihu, up about 22.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, down about 2.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Livent, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, REMX
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, REMX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TME
ZH
LTHM
PLL
REMX
CQQQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.