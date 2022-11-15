In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 8.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up about 25.7% and shares of Zhihu, up about 22.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, down about 2.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Livent, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, REMX

