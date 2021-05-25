Tuesday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, OIH

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, up about 5.9% and shares of GDS Holdings, up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Select Energy Services, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

